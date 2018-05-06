Valeri's late goal gives Timbers 1-0 win over Quakes - KPTV - FOX 12

Valeri's late goal gives Timbers 1-0 win over Quakes

By The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, CA (AP) -

Diego Valeri had a late goal on Saturday night to give the Portland Timbers their third straight win and first road victory of the season, 1-0 over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Valeri scored his fourth goal of the season on a free kick for Portland (3-3-2) in the 88th minute. He took it from straight on and finished around the wall and in the right corner. Samuel Armenteros drew the foul against San Jose's Anibal Godoy.

The Earthquakes (1-5-2) inducted former player and current color commentator Chris Dangerfield into the club's Hall of Fame with a halftime ceremony.

