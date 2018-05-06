Deputies in Cornelius searching for man accused of assaulting girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

Washington County deputies in Cornelius are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault early Sunday.

Investigators say Alex Gutierrez-Hughitt and his girlfriend went to her ex-boyfriend’s house to retrieve some property, but the ex-boyfriend did not answer the door.

That’s when deputies say Gutierrez-Hughitt broke into the home and assaulted the ex-boyfriend with a piece of wood. The victim was not seriously injured.

Deputies say Gutierrez-Hughitt made threats to the ex-boyfriend and left. He then returned and threatened the ex-boyfriend with a 3-foot long piece of metal.

Gutierrez-Hughitt was last seen in the area of 3rd and South Alpine, according to deputies.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

