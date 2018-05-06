Deputies in Cornelius searching for man accused of assaulting gi - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies in Cornelius searching for man accused of assaulting girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

Posted: Updated:
Alex Gutierrez-Hughitt (Photo provided by Washington County Sheriff's Office) Alex Gutierrez-Hughitt (Photo provided by Washington County Sheriff's Office)
CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -

Washington County deputies in Cornelius are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault early Sunday. 

Investigators say Alex Gutierrez-Hughitt and his girlfriend went to her ex-boyfriend’s house to retrieve some property, but the ex-boyfriend did not answer the door. 

That’s when deputies say Gutierrez-Hughitt broke into the home and assaulted the ex-boyfriend with a piece of wood. The victim was not seriously injured. 

Deputies say Gutierrez-Hughitt made threats to the ex-boyfriend and left. He then returned and threatened the ex-boyfriend with a 3-foot long piece of metal. 

Gutierrez-Hughitt was last seen in the area of 3rd and South Alpine, according to deputies. 

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="csFooter"> <div class="csFooterCol csFirst"> <img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kptv/custom/2012/footer_fox12.png" alt="FOX 12"> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/214050/news">News</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/210107/good-day-oregon">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="/category/210107/good-day-oregon">Good Day Oregon</a></li> <li><a href="/category/208630/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/weather">Weather</a></h3> <h3><a href="/category/218223/kptv-photo-gallery-page">Photos</a></h3> <h3><a href="/video">Video</a></h3> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/210090/pdx-tv">PDX TV</a></h3> <h3><a href="/category/210089/inside-fox-12">FOX 12</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/210082/newsteam">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="/category/210054/contact-fox-12">Contact FOX 12</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings" target="_blank">Job Openings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol csLast"> <h3>Online Public File: <pre style="margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: -5px;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kptv" target="_blank">KPTV</a></span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kpdx" target="_blank" >KPDX</a></span></pre></h3> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.kptv.com/story/14885369/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li>Children's Programming: <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kptv/programs-list/" target="_blank">KPTV </a> <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kpdx/programs-list/" target="_blank">KPDX</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.kptv.com/link/750908/fcc-eeo-public-file-report" target="_blank">FCC EEO Public File Report</a></li> <li><a href="/story/19634768/public-file-contact-information">Public File Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> <div id="csFooterBottom"> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.worldnow.com/" class="csLogoWN"><img border="0" alt="Powered by WorldNow" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_blue.png"></a> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.cnn.com/" class="csLogoCNN"><img border="0" alt="CNN" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/meredith/custom/2012/images/cnn.png"></a> <div id="csFooterBottomText"> All content &copy; 2018, <span>KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR</span> . All Rights Reserved.<br> For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/18991/this-sites-terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> </div> </div>