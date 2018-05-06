FC Portland remains the keepers of the cup

Having gone 57-5-2 the last two seasons together, the under-18 team for FC Portland Academy has been a force to be reckoned with. Now, the boys in navy are at the top of the Beaver state yet again.

The FCP U-18 boys' squad closed out a perfect Oregon State Cup record at the Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District on Sunday. They are repeat champs over the rival Westside Timbers, 2-to-1 behind a brace by Jesuit's Samir Johnson, scoring early and way late for the match winner.

“When that happens you just lose control. You can't really think in those situations. Your body just takes over but those are the moments you look forward to when you think about playing soccer,” said Johnson.

FC Portland advances to the West Regionals next month in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The island-bound boys are comprised mainly by kids from Westview and Jesuit who met last fall for the OSAA final.

“That camaraderie but that rivalry pushes us just that hard,” said Nolan Aylward, a goalie from Jesuit.

Takumi Jankovsky from Westview said, “We've all known each other and played on similar ODP teams and stuff like that, so we have all been connected in some way, somehow.”

Soccer is a global game and the champs have families with roots in Ethiopia, India, Japan, Mexico, England, France, Australia, South Africa, Canada and the United States.

“A human being is a human being and we can all play soccer to the best of our abilities,” Johnson said.

The FC Portland Academy was founded in 1987 by the late Soccer City icon, Clive Charles.

To help raise funds to send the team to Hawaii, the boys are organizing a "3v3 High School Futsal Championship" on May 27 at Rose City Futsal Tigard. For details and registration, contact highschool3v3@gmail.com.

