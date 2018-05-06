Traffic alert: TriMet's MAX improvements near Providence Park begin

Drivers in the Goose Hollow area and TriMet riders should expect some delays until Friday. TriMet’s big MAX improvements near Providence Park began Sunday.

This year, the estimated $1 million construction project will last six days, disrupting Blue and Red lines running between Goose Hollow and downtown.

Trains are being blocked from running in that area, but TriMet’s done a lot of prep work to make sure riders can still get where they need to go.

“It’s a little bit unsettling for folks the first time through, but by tomorrow those folks that have ridden today will probably get the hang of things,” said TriMet spokeswoman Roberta Alstadt.

TriMet workers are replacing decades-old switches and sections of rail on Southwest 18th Avenue.

They tell FOX 12 it wasn't unsafe, but using concrete and grout around the rails instead of asphalt like there was will reduce potholes from forming.

The Goose Hollow station is the end of train line this week, but riders can connect to shuttle buses nearby.

Most of Sunday’s riders weren’t too pressed for time, but could relate to the inconvenience for commuters beginning Monday morning.

“If it affected your work, yes. If you didn’t know before you got on the bus in the morning that it was going to take you longer to go to work, that could be upsetting. Absolutely,” said rider Jeannie, who was traveling with her friend to the Portland Art Museum.

TriMet workers say the funds to pay for the project are coming out of a planned capital projects budget.

It is a six-day inconvenience for what they say is a big benefit, making Southwest 18th Avenue a smoother street for all.

TriMet workers advise commuters to give themselves an extra 30 minutes during the upgrades. They say they appreciate everyone’s patience while they work on these improvements this week.

