Man rescued after jet ski overturned in Columbia River near Vancouver

Crews responded to a water rescue along the Columbia River Monday morning.

Vancouver Fire officials said a man was on a jet ski when it overturned near the Marine Park Boat Launch at 801 Southeast Marine Park Way.

Officials said the man was in the water for about 10 minutes before a bystander assisted him out of the water.

The man was assessed by medics due to the temperature of the water.

Vancouver Fire and Portland Fire rescue boats assisted with the rescue.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.