Oregon City officer attends young boy's police-themed birthday party

An Oregon City police officer made one little boy's 6th birthday very special.

Crystal Adams says her son Austin's love for police officers began after he was given a uniform by his grandma two years ago.

Since then, she says that Austin wears the uniform everywhere he goes and is always "keeping the city safe." He was even a police officer for Halloween.

Austin wanted a police-themed party for his 6th birthday, so Adams asked if an officer would volunteer to attend.

Officer Dan Shockley and his K-9, Flint, made an appearance at the party on Saturday, and it made Austin's day.

Austin took photos with Officer Shockley and K-9 Flint, and even got to sit in the patrol car.

