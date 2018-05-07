Oregon City officer attends young boy's police-themed birthday p - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon City officer attends young boy's police-themed birthday party

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Crystal Adams) (Courtesy: Crystal Adams)
(Courtesy: Crystal Adams) (Courtesy: Crystal Adams)
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

An Oregon City police officer made one little boy's 6th birthday very special.

Crystal Adams says her son Austin's love for police officers began after he was given a uniform by his grandma two years ago.

Since then, she says that Austin wears the uniform everywhere he goes and is always "keeping the city safe." He was even a police officer for Halloween.

Austin wanted a police-themed party for his 6th birthday, so Adams asked if an officer would volunteer to attend.

Officer Dan Shockley and his K-9, Flint, made an appearance at the party on Saturday, and it made Austin's day.

Austin took photos with Officer Shockley and K-9 Flint, and even got to sit in the patrol car.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.