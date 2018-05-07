On the Go with Joe at Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum Simulator

A new high-flying attraction has debuted at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for guests to get in and take off.

The museum, located at 500 Northeast Captain Michael King Smith Way in McMinnville, now offers the thrill of flight without leaving the ground thanks to its new simulator.

The experience costs $8 and features three ride options: Combat Flight Simulator, Flight Simulator and Virtual Rollercoaster.

The simulator has yet to be named, so the museum is asking the public to submit ideas. Name suggestions can be sent to publicity@evergreenmuseum.org through the end of the month.

The winning name will be selected by a jury of museum staff and volunteers. The person who submits the winning name will receive a one-year museum membership and two tickets to ride the simulator.

For more information, visit EvergreenMuseum.org.

