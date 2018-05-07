Police: Owner spots dog missing since 2017 with another person in SE Portland

Portland police were able to get to the bottom of a small custody dilemma over a dog that went missing in 2017.

Police said "Sheba the Diva" wandered away from her owner in the 16000 block of East Burnside sometime last year and had not been seen since. Then on Sunday, the owner saw the dog being walked by someone else.

An officer was called out to the area where the dog was found, which happened to be only a couple blocks away from where she had wandered away from.

Police said "Sheba the Diva" had a microchip which helped determine who her owner was.

The officer was able to reason with both parties to return the dog to her owner. No criminal charges will be filed.

According to the Multnomah County Animal Services, there are county ordinances in place on what to do when someone finds a lost animal. For more information visit: https://multco.us/file/23997/download

