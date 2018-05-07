Police: One injured in street racing crash on Marine Drive

Street racing caused a two-vehicle crash in north Portland Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. near North Marine Drive and Leadbetter Road.

As officers were responding to the scene, they learned that one of the drivers involved in the crash was injured and had been taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation revealed that two drivers were driving at a high rate of speed on Marine Drive when one driver turned into the other, leading to the crash.

Investigators believe that numerous witnesses left the area before police arrived and that the crash happened during an organized street racing event.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No word on if the driver will be facing any charges.

The Portland Police Bureau would like to remind the public that street racing can be very dangerous and is also illegal. Street racing has contributed to several traffic deaths over the past few years.

Those who would like to race their cars or motorcycles are encouraged to find a safe, legal alternative to blocking public streets and putting themselves and others at risk of injury.

Police said several opportunities are available at the Portland International Raceway for drivers interested in using the track. For more information, visit: portlandraceway.com

