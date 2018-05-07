Former city tennis director sentenced to 4 years in prison for encouraging child sex abuse

A former Portland Parks and Recreation employee was sentenced to 48 months in prison after he was convicted of being in possession of child pornography.

Thomas Zachary Rouse, 44, pleaded guilty on April 25 to two counts each of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and attempted encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree. He was sentenced on Monday.

The Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit began investigating Rouse, who worked as the city's Parks & Recreation Tennis Director, after receiving a copy of a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had received a cyber-tip from an online dating website.

According to court documents, Rouse exchanged explicit images believed to contain child nudity with another user on the online dating site in 2015.

Rouse was indicted in Oct. 2015 following a lengthy investigation. Three superseding indictments were later filed as part of the bureau’s investigation.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said there was no evidence gathered during the investigation indicating that Rouse used his employment to physically abuse any local children.

Rouse will be on five years of formal probation with conditions of supervision specifically tailored to sex offenders as part of his sentence. After he is released from prison, he will also be under three years of post-prison supervision.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life and will be required to attend sex offender treatment.

