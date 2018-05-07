Oregon Supreme Court to get new chief justice

Oregon will soon have a new chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Oregon law limits the term of a chief justice to six years, and Thomas Balmer was named chief in May 2012.

The seven-judge panel will vote among themselves to decide Balmer's successor, who will take over July 1.

Balmer has been a member of the Supreme Court since 2001. Though he'll no longer be chief justice, Balmer said in an email that he plans to stay on the high court.

