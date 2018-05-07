Oregon Supreme Court to get new chief justice - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Supreme Court to get new chief justice

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Standing: Justice Meagan Aileen Flynn, Justice Rebecca A. Duncan, and Justice Adrienne Nelson. Seated: Justice Rives Kistler, Chief Justice Thomas A. Balmer, Justice Martha Lee Walters, and Justice Lynn Nakamoto (Photo: Oregon Judicial Branch) Standing: Justice Meagan Aileen Flynn, Justice Rebecca A. Duncan, and Justice Adrienne Nelson. Seated: Justice Rives Kistler, Chief Justice Thomas A. Balmer, Justice Martha Lee Walters, and Justice Lynn Nakamoto (Photo: Oregon Judicial Branch)
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon will soon have a new chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Oregon law limits the term of a chief justice to six years, and Thomas Balmer was named chief in May 2012.

The seven-judge panel will vote among themselves to decide Balmer's successor, who will take over July 1.

Balmer has been a member of the Supreme Court since 2001. Though he'll no longer be chief justice, Balmer said in an email that he plans to stay on the high court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.