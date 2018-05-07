S. Oregon county launches initiative to capture court skippers

Recent figures indicate a new initiative in an Oregon county to keep people in jail who regularly skip their court dates is working.

The Mail Tribune reports the Jackson County District Attorney's Office says the effort already has captured 13 criminals who together have 150 cases and failed to appear for 500 court dates.

Jackson County Sherriff Nathan Sickler launched the initiative two months ago.

District Attorney Beth Heckert says the court generates a list of people who have missed a large number of court dates. The missed court hearings can range from pre-trial conferences to skipping out on a scheduled guilty plea.

The jail is reserving up to 10 beds for those who are arrested.

