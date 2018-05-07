Taxi driver cuffed near Springfield strip club smelled of ‘burnt marijuana’, officer says

A taxi driver transporting a passenger from a Springfield area strip club Monday morning was arrested, and was likely under the influence of marijuana, police say.

According to the Springfield Police Department, John Nate Jelley, 61, was driving northbound on Mohawk Boulevard without headlights or taillights and was arrested for DUII.

When an officer pulled him over for a traffic stop at 2:14 a.m., Jelley exhibited a number of indicators of impairment and volunteered to participate in field sobriety tests.

After the tests, the officer determined Jelley was impaired and searched him and his 2005 Toyota Prius for implements of the crime, according to the department.

The officer noted “a distinct odor of burnt marijuana” inside the car and discovered numerous items, including marijuana bud and concentrated marijuana oil, during his search.

A Drug Recognition Expert later administered a drug influence evaluation and confirmed Nate was impaired, according to the department.

Officers say Jelley did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.

