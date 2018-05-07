Police ID officers involved in Hillsboro shooting; suspect said he was on drugs, per affidavit

The Hillsboro Police Department has identified two officers involved in a shooting at a home in the 2100 block of Northeast Montgomery Street.

The department says Officers Jesus Rios and Yuri Astorga were involved in the shooting of 21-year-old Brandon P. Syharath last week.

Rios is a 10-year veteran with the department. Astorga has been with the department for a year.

The officers were responding to a report of a burglary in progress at the home May 2. They say Syharath attempted to stab them with a “sharp-edged tool” when they tried to arrest him.

Syharath was treated at a local hospital after the shooting and then released and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Police said Friday that while officers originally responded to a report of a burglary in progress, it was determined Syharath was associated with the home and the crime of burglary did not occur.

A man told FOX 12 after the shooting that he is Syharath’s father and his son lived in the home where the shooting occurred.

FOX 12 also spoke with neighbors across the street who woke up to a smashed car window.

They said minutes before the shooting, the suspect was in their backyard and told them he was walking around smashing windows.

They told FOX 12 that he was holding a rock and a crowbar.

Court documents state Syharath told detectives he did not remember breaking the car window, but admitted he was the "aggressor" with officers at the home owned by his parents.

Syharath told detectives he had been using drugs for a few days, specifically ecstasy, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states one of the officers was cut on the arm by Syharath, and while he said he was OK, the officer added, "If his knife was sharp, I wouldn't be."

Syharath is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal trespass.

