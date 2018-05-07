Portland woman’s thoughts with family as lava flows on Island of Hawaii

Since the lava started flowing on the Big Island, Dina Velez of Portland has been thinking about her relatives, including her nephew, an officer with the Hawaii Police Department.

“He’s on the front lines. He’s a first responder there. And he’s trying to keep people back, keep people safe,” said Dina Velez.

Dave Po’Ohina works out of the Keaau station. He has been posting images on social media showing the devastation on the Island of Hawaii.

“The lava is moving under the ground and could be right under his feet, so we really do worry about his safety,” Velez said.

Velez grew up in the rift zone and has more than a dozen family members on the Big Island. She said only her nephew is in the life of fire.

Velez said she has recognized one of the homes consumed by the lava flow.

“I do know somebody that their house that they formerly owned burned down. And I did see it on my Facebook page. And that was pretty incredible,” said Velez.

All she can do is watch and hope her family stays safe.

“You see it on TV is one thing, but my nephew is right there at the front of it, and he’s seeing all that lava and everything. It’s pretty crazy,” she said.

