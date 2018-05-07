Milwaukie police: 68-year-old woman reported missing returns home

A 68-year-old Milwaukie woman who was reported missing has returned home, according to police.

Milwaukie police said Beverly Diane Butler was last seen April 30.

Butler was considered endangered because she has serious medical issues requiring daily medication, but she does not have her medication with her.

Police said Butler returned home safely overnight.

No other details about this case have been released.

