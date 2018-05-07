Latest Portland street racing crash brings back painful memories for family

Portland police are investigating a crash Sunday night on North Marine Drive that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Investigators say the crash happen around 10 p.m. near the intersection with Leadbetter Road and it occurred during an illegal street racing event.

Police say one of the drivers involved was injured and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. They add that person was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

“It is just anarchy out there on the streets,” Kenneth Geller said.

Geller says he was in the area and shot video of the street races before the crash happened.

"I’m afraid someone is going to get killed at those crazy speeds,” Geller said.

The crash happened near the Portland Bakery. Rita Dirks works there and says the street racing is nothing new in the area. She says it was only until recently when things started to pick back up again.

“About six weeks ago, bam, we had two-lane traffic going through here constantly circling we couldn’t go out to our cars on break. I mean it was really intimidating,” Dirks said.

Seeing the images of crashed cars and hearing the news of Sunday’s night crash brings back a lot of painful memories for a Portland family.

“This is something we will never get over,” Tracey Clark said.

Clark’s sister, Linda Johnston, was killed in December 2015 as she was headed home. She was hit by cars that were street racing near 160th and Stark on the east side of Portland.

Her sisters say she was just a block from her home when the crash happened.

“These people, innocent people are irreplaceable, you know, like our sister. We won’t get her back,” Clark said.

In the time since the crash, Linda’s family says it has been tough and the impact of losing her has been felt by many.

They would like to see stiffer penalties for those caught street racing to deter other families from enduring the pain they’ve been through.

“You are young, you think you are invincible but what you do affects many people,” Janice Johnston said.

“People are being killed and there are going to be more people killed if something isn’t done to channel that energy somewhere positive,” Geller said.

Portland Police are still investigating the crash on N. Marine Dr. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact them.

