Portland activist group working to raise funds to bail women out of jail for Mother’s Day

Portland’s Resistance, a group known primarily for organizing marches and demonstrations, is turning its attention to bailing mothers out of jail.

The organization is raising money online, with the hopes of using the funds to buy five moms their freedom in time for Mother’s Day.

The effort is part of nationwide campaign called “The National Bailout,” which aims to bail black women out of jail around the country to allow them to celebrate the holiday with their families.

“I think that women of color and black women specifically have been underrepresented in how we move toward justice, and we want to pick up the slack on that,” said Gregory McKelvey, an organizer with Portland Resistance.

McKelvey said his organization hopes to grant five women, who are low-level offenders and approved by a judge to be released, their freedom.

So far, Portland’s Resistance has raised more than $3,500 toward its goal of raising $25,000. The fund is online at fundly.com.

Organizers said any money left over, or raised after Mother's Day, will go toward bailing out men for Father's Day.

