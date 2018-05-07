Fire that erupted on solar panel in Cornelius was ‘very rare’, department says

Fire officials say a fire that erupted on a solar panel mounted to a home's roof Monday was “very rare.”

Firefighters contained the flames at the house on South 26th Avenue to a single panel. They say flames were confined to the exterior and extinguished.

The Cornelius Fire Department says they’re not sure if the fire was caused by a failure of the panel or due to an improper installation of the device.

However, authorities are urging homeowners with solar panel not to worry.

“We don’t want folks worrying about solar panels catching fire,” the department said online. “This is a very rare case of this occurring and an isolated incident.”

Cornelius fire crews Monday were assisted by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Gaston Rural Fire District, Hillsboro Firefighters and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at Cornelius.

