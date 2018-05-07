Deputies: Man and wife rob Troutdale gas station, flee in wrong-way traffic

A man and a wife, both armed, robbed a gas station and then led deputies on a chase across Interstate 84 Sunday night, at one point driving in the opposite lane of traffic, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the Safeway gas station on Cherry Park Road in Troutdale around 11:15 p.m.

The suspects were wearing masks and were armed with a handgun and a knife, deputies say.

The pair, later identified as Joshua Vaughn Miller, 36, and Sandra Dee Miller, 38, robbed the gas station attendants as they were shutting down for the night and then fled in a vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

Responding deputies took down a description of couple’s vehicle and saw a match getting onto eastbound I-84.

Deputies attempted to pursue, but say the man and wife started driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Deputies paralleled the vehicle from the eastbound lanes in an effort to get in front of it and stop it, but failed.

They lost sight of the vehicle but found it abandoned about an hour later on Southeast Bull Run Road in Clackamas County, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies searched the area and found Joshua and Sandra about 20 yards off the road.

Both initially refused to surrender and tried to escape into a heavily wooded area, but were found by a K-9 officer.

One suspect surrendered and was taken into custody quickly, the sheriff’s office said. The second suspect was found about 25 yards further into the woods and arrested a short while later.

Joshua and Sandra were booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident and say additional charges may be filed against the pair at a later date.

Oregon City Police, Sandy Police and deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office response Sunday night.

