One person suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Vancouver

At least one person sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash in Vancouver Monday evening.

At about 9 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 14700 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue in Vancouver.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Durango SUV that was traveling southbound crossed into the opposite lane of travel and collided with a Toyota Prius, which was traveling northbound.

Two occupants from each of the vehicles were taken to local hospitals. Deputies said the injuries appear to be serious, with at least one person sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The Clark County Traffic Team is investigating the crash.

