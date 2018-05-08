Deputies: Missing 77-year-old man with dementia found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Missing 77-year-old man with dementia found safe

Courtesy: MCSO Courtesy: MCSO
WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) -

A 77-year-old man who was reported missing early Tuesday morning has been found safe.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Clinton Trigg, who suffers from dementia, went missing after he was last seen Monday at the Fred Meyer in Wood Village Town Center, located at 22855 Northeast Park Lane.

Just after 12 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that Trigg had been safely located. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information.

