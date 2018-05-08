Police: Two flee fiery Hwy 26 crash near Tanasbourne Town Center

Aerial views of where the crash happened (KPTV/AIR 12)

Two people fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the Tanasbourne Town Center early Tuesday morning, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on eastbound Highway 26 at Northwest 185th Avenue.

Police said the suspect vehicle rear-ended the victim vehicle, causing the suspect vehicle to catch fire. Two people in the suspect vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

One person inside the vehicle that was rear-ended was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate anyone involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

