On the Go with Joe at Red Pig Garden Tools - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Red Pig Garden Tools

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
BORING, OR (KPTV) -

A local man is taking making gardening tools into his own hands – literally.

Gardening equipment is a multi-billion dollar industry, with most products mass produced by machinery and assembly lines.

But that’s not the case for Bob Denman.

Bob owns Red Pig Garden Tools in Boring and he makes garden tools the old-fashioned way: by hand. Bob uses steel, fire and an anvil to handcraft the tools he sells.

Red Pig Garden Tools is one of only three hand-made garden tool companies in the country, and because Bob’s production isn't automated, he has a greater variety of tools: 250 unique items from hoes to spades to weeders. He also guarantees the tools will last for a lifetime.

Bob sells his tools online and out of a two-story barn next to his home in Boring.

Also, if a customer doesn’t see what they’re looking for in stock, they can let Bob know the tool they want and he will make it.

Learn more at RedPigTools.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.