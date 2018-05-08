On the Go with Joe at Red Pig Garden Tools

A local man is taking making gardening tools into his own hands – literally.

Gardening equipment is a multi-billion dollar industry, with most products mass produced by machinery and assembly lines.

But that’s not the case for Bob Denman.

Bob owns Red Pig Garden Tools in Boring and he makes garden tools the old-fashioned way: by hand. Bob uses steel, fire and an anvil to handcraft the tools he sells.

Red Pig Garden Tools is one of only three hand-made garden tool companies in the country, and because Bob’s production isn't automated, he has a greater variety of tools: 250 unique items from hoes to spades to weeders. He also guarantees the tools will last for a lifetime.

Bob sells his tools online and out of a two-story barn next to his home in Boring.

Also, if a customer doesn’t see what they’re looking for in stock, they can let Bob know the tool they want and he will make it.

Learn more at RedPigTools.com.

