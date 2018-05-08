Deputies: Man wanted for assaulting girlfriend's ex-boyfriend arrested in Hillsboro

A man wanted in connection with an assault has been arrested in Hillsboro, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Alex Gutierrez-Hughitt was arrested by deputies at the Willow Creek Transit Center Tuesday morning.

Gutierrez-Hughitt was wanted by deputies after he assaulted his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in Cornelius early Sunday.

According to deputies, Gutierrez-Hughitt and his girlfriend went to her ex-boyfriend's house to retrieve some property, and when the ex-boyfriend did not answer the door, Gutierrez-Hughitt broke into the home and assaulted the ex-boyfriend with a piece of wood. The victim was not seriously injured.

Deputies said Gutierrez-Hughitt made threats to the ex-boyfriend and left. He then returned and threatened the ex-boyfriend with a 3-foot long piece of metal.

Gutierrez-Hughitt will be booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of burglary in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.