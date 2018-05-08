Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - May 8

Portland's popular food podcast, "Right at the Fork," is hosted by Chris Angelus of Portland Food Adventures and Cort Johnson of KINK FM. Chris and Cort discuss the Rose City's bustling food scene and interview the movers and shakers in Portland's restaurant industry including some of the top chefs in town. To listen, log onto: http://rightatthefork.com/

Chris Angelus of Portland Food Adventures spoke to More about two upcoming group trips to Europe. Spaces are still available on the September trip to Barcelona with acclaimed local chef Jose Chesa. There is also room available on the group vacation to Sicily with Astrid Ensign of Taste of Italy, September 30th-October 9th. For more information, log onto:

https://www.portlandfoodadventures.com/

