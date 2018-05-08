Police searching for Gresham man who fired gun at neighbor after dispute

Gresham police are asking for the public's help locating a 52-year-old man who reportedly fired a gun at his neighbor after a dispute.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Southeast Hogan Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the report of a fight. While on the way to the scene, officers learned that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they did not locate a victim. Police said they later learned that James Bitz had gotten into a physical altercation with his neighbor.

According to police, as the neighbor was driving away, Bitz shot at the vehicle.

The neighbor was not injured and later called police to report what happened.

Anyone with information about Bitz's whereabouts is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.

