Police: Wanted man arrested in Newport after resisting arrest, striking officer

A 24-year-old man with a valid outstanding warrant was arrested Monday after attempting to avoid capture.

Newport Police Department said they received a report that Aaron Christopher Allen had fled from the Lincoln County Parole and Probation Office.

Officers later saw Allen running southbound past the Newport Post Office and attempted to contact him, but he avoided capture.

Police said two parole and probation officers then saw Allen walking southbound near the 400 block of Southwest Coast Highway. Officers responded to the area and contacted Allen.

According to police, as Allen was being taken into custody, he struck a parole and probation officer in the face. Allen was detained and arrested without further incident.

Allen was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of escape in the third degree, assaulting a public service officer, resisting arrest, and warrant for parole/probation violation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.