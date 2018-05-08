Deputies train at Hagg Lake for boat safety, water emergencies

The water was calm and cold Tuesday morning as a mix of 30 Oregon State Police and county sheriff’s deputies launched about a dozen boats as they receive specialized training for marine patrols.

The session was part of a 7-day training offered by the Oregon State Marine Board for recently hired or seasonal deputies from around the state who may be new to boating, marine laws and safety on the water.

The hands-on training – held at Henry Hagg Lake and at a Forest Grove pool - included navigation, knot tying, patrol strategies, and deputies jumping into the water while fully-dressed in all of their gear. It’s all part of an effort to explore a wide variety of situations that they may run into while out on patrols.

“Some of the scenarios we do out on the water are things like how to approach a boat to make contact with the operator - from the basis of just checking to see they’ve got their required safety equipment, things are going okay; but they also have scenarios where they will approach a boat that is supposedly breaking the law somehow,” explained Randy Henry, of the Oregon State Marine Board. “Maybe they’re speeding through a slow or wake zone, maybe the boat is not currently registered, and we need to check to see if they’re in the process of getting it registered or something like that.”

Trainees also learned how to investigate boating crashes, respond to drownings and make arrests of suspected DUII operators.

Deputies will complete the training sessions on Thursday before returning to their home departments to start real-world experience, which they will be ready to gain this summer.

