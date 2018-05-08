OMSI: Eyes to the sky tonight to see Jupiter shine its brightest

The largest planet in the solar system will shine at its brightest Tuesday night, offering great evening views through early September this year, the Oregon Museum of Space Science Education reports.

Jupiter will be in opposition to the sun, which means that Earth will sit directly between the two, making the giant planet more visible than usual.

Throughout May, Jupiter rises from the east just before sunset and sets in the west at sunrise, according to OMSI. The planet is at its highest in the sky due south at midnight.

At a distance of 409 million miles from earth, Jupiter will be at magnitude -2.51, making it the third brightest celestial object after the full moon, the museum says.

On May 10, the planet will reach its closest distance of 272 million miles from earth for 2018.

The planet’s opposition occurs every 13 months, according to EarthSky.org, a radio program dedicated to science and nature. It will happen again on June 10, 2019.

