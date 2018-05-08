Two suspects arrested in connection to shots fired in NE Portland in March

Two suspects are facing charges in connection with shots fired in northeast Portland in March.

Police said Tuesday that Ervan Ronnell Herring, 25, and Jeffrey Charles Jessie, 19, are in custody.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 5:54 p.m. March 12.

Investigators learned gunfire was exchanged between someone in a vehicle and a group of people outside of a business.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting, but several cars, a fence and a building were hit by the gunfire.

Gang Enforcement Team detectives determined probable cause to arrest Herring and Jessie in connection with the investigation.

Herring was already in the Multnomah County on unrelated charges. He was previously arrested March 23.

Jessie was arrested May 4 in an unrelated case, as well, and was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. Clackamas County detectives said he was one of two suspects who shot the half-brother of Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard last month.

No other details were released by detectives.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Bryan Declercque at 503-823-2056 or bryan.declercque@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2081 or brent.christensen@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.