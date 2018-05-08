Police: Teen who shot, robbed 16-year-old in SE Portland arrested

A teen accused of shooting a second teen and robbing him earlier this year has been arrested, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Taivon Campbell, 17, shot a 16-year-old boy March 8 in southeast Portland, police say.

The shooting allegedly occurred during a planned sale of a cell phone from 16-year-old victim to Campbell.

Police responded to reports of people hearing gunfire in the 6600 block of Northeast Flanders Street just before 9 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim lying in street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

Campbell was arrested during a search warrant Tuesday in the 11900 block of Southeast Ash Street.

Officers say he was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest and was lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home.

He faces charges including attempted aggravated murder, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.

The bureau identified Campbell because he is facing multiple Measure 11 charges.

Campbell is also a suspect in a shooting that occurred outside the Clackamas Town Center March 29 that injured the half-brother of Trail Blazers star Samian Lillard, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

His arrest Tuesday was performed by the Portland Police Bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team.

