Sheriff: Suspects accused of shooting Damian Lillard’s half-brother arrested for multiple shootings

Surveillance images of suspects accused of shooting Damian Lillard's half-brother outside the Clackamas Town Center, left and center. On right, jail booking photos of Jeffrey Jessie and Taivon Campbell.

Two suspects – ages 19 and 17 – have been arrested in connection with multiple shootings, including one outside the Clackamas Town Center that injured the half-brother of Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

A multi-agency operation led to the arrests of Jeffrey Charles Jessie, 19, of Portland, and Taivon Campbell, 17, at apartment complexes in southeast Portland on May 4.

Detectives said Jessie and Campbell were identified as the suspects who shot 20-year-old Jahrell Lillard on March 29 outside the mall in the Happy Valley area. Forensic evidence at the scene also linked that shooting to two other separate Portland Police Bureau investigations.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Portland Police Bureau to identify and arrest Jessie and Campbell.

Portland police on Tuesday said Campbell was also arrested for shooting and robbing a 16-year-old boy in southeast Portland on March 8.

Jessie was arrested in connection with a shots fired case on March 12 that damaged cars and a building in northeast Portland.

Both suspects are facing Measure 11 charges including attempted murder.

Damian Lillard addressed the shooting March 30, saying his half-brother was shot five times. A motive for that shooting has not been released.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.