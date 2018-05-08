Police: Skateboarder hit by dump truck in Vancouver

A skateboarder was hit by a dump truck in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Vancouver police responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. and learned that the skateboarder was traveling north on D street from 13th, entered traffic at Mill Plain and was hit by the truck.

The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver of the truck is cooperating and there are no indications of impairment.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating and two lanes of eastbound Mill Plain are expected to be closed for approximately two hours while investigators are on the scene.

No further information was given at this time.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.