Court docs: Vancouver Fred Meyer employee admits to taking photo up woman’s skirt

A Fred Meyer employee admitted to police Friday that he took a photo up a woman’s skirt while she was shopping at a Vancouver store, according to probable cause documents.

The woman who reported the incident told police the crime occurred while she was shopping in the store’s cosmetics aisle Thursday.

She says she felt a “tap” on the back of one of her knees, and when she turned around, saw a man in his early 20s with a green Fred Meyer employee shirt, the court documents state.

She says the man, later identified by other store employees as 21-year-old Kirk Addison Williams, was holding a red phone and appeared nervous.

According to court documents, she reported the occurrence to customer service, who contacted Vancouver police and reviewed security footage with an officer from the Vancouver Police Department.

The video reportedly showed Williams hold a device under the woman’s skirt while she was standing and looking at merchandise.

Williams confessed to taking the photo during an interview with Vancouver police.

He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail and faces charges of voyeurism in the first degree.

