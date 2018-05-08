Wrong items placed in recycling bin could result in extra fees in Marion and Polk county

People who recycle in Marion and part of Polk county could face a fine if they don’t follow the guidelines laid out by recycling haulers and processors.



Over the last few months, processors have had to slow sorting lines down and hire more people to keep up with stricter quality standards set by China.



At the same time, those who haul the recyclables are asking people to make sure your plastic, metals, paper, and cardboard are empty, clean and dry to help with the sorting process.



Processors said they see a lot of plastic bags and other materials that don’t belong coming into the facilities and to try and curb that the hauling companies may issue a contamination fee of up to $15.45 to those not complying with the standards.



Those fees vary by town, city and county.



“We are really trying to clean up all the things that should have never gone in there, plastic bags, hoses, diapers things like that that have never been recyclable,” General Manager of the Mid-Valley Garbage and Recycling Association Kevin Hines said.



Hines told FOX 12 the contamination fees have always been a part of the agreement between haulers and recyclers but it was loosely enforced.



With stricter standards in place, haulers may issue fines to those putting things like diapers, hoses and other items that should have never been in the bins, to begin with.



He said things that were recently added to the list may get a warning at first. They want to educate users to make the process as smooth as possible for everyone involved.



For more information about what you can and cannot recycle in the Mid Willamette Valley, visit mrtrashrecycles.com.

