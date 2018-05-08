Missing 25-year-old Vancouver man found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 25-year-old Vancouver man found safe

Vancouver Police Department
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver police say a 25-year-old man who went missing Tuesday morning in North Portland has been found safe. 

Ernest Reynolds, from East Vancouver, was reported missing Monday. He was found safe Tuesday morning.

Officers were concerned because Reynolds has a medical issue and takes medication. They said he might have been confused and headed to Medford.

They were also worried because they believed he may have had a gun in his possession. 

