Concordia University launches teacher appreciation week challenge on social media

Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day and a local university is hoping to get the public to show their appreciation for teachers on social media.

Concordia University launched “The Million Apple Challenge” this week and are encouraging people to express their appreciation to teachers on social media with the hashtag “Dedicate an Apple.”

The university hosted second-grade students from Faubion School in their demonstration kitchen where the students were able to decorate apple cookies, one for a teacher, and more to enjoy for themselves.

"I feel appreciated every day, my class is wonderful," second-grade teacher Erin Arias said. "It's nice to just take a week and just be thoughtful about that and maybe do something extra. But I definitely feel appreciated.”

The challenge runs until Friday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.