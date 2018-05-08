Goats in SE Portland in need of new home, board seeking proposals for relocation

A popular attraction in southeast Portland is in need of a new location.

The Belmont Goats are seeking proposals for their next home. The goats have been living in Lents Town Center since 2014, but are looking for a new place to live.

The board of directors invited Portlanders interested in hosting the goats for two to three years to submit proposals for potential relocation.

However, there are several key factors for the goats new home.

"Acreage, accessibility, centrality, and stability. If it was just a matter of we need 14 goats to live somewhere, we could be on a pretty small plot, but because it's this public project that needs space for eight families visiting at the same time, and walking tour coming through, we can't realistically do this on less than half an acre," Bix Frankonis Project Manager of Belmont Goats said.

The goats received their name after originally being along Belmont in the Buckman neighborhood and moved to Lents on a temporary use permit four years ago.

You can find information on how to submit proposals here.

