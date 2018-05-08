Pair sues Dicks Sporting Goods for $450K after kayaks sank on North Santiam River

Dick’s Sporting Goods is facing a potential lawsuit after two customers say workers removed important pieces of Styrofoam from two kayaks they purchased.

In a 10-page lawsuit, Bryan Orrio and Keeley McCallum accuse the store of negligence and say two employees at the retailer’s Salem location removed the Styrofoam from their kayak with a screwdriver, which later caused them to sink.

The plaintiffs say the employees told them it was packing material.

According to the lawsuit, Orrio and McCallum purchased the kayaks in 2016 and took the watercraft to the North Santiam River last May.

They say the vessels started to fill with water during the trip, injuring both plaintiffs and sweeping Orrio downriver and into class-two rapids.

Orrio and McCallum claim they racked up several thousand dollars in medical bills.

They are seeking more than $450,000 and claim the modifications that were made to the kayaks made them unsafe to use.

FOX 12 reached out Dick’s Sporting Goods for comment but not receive a response, as of Tuesday night.

