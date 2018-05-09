Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in SE Portland

A pedestrian was critically injured after she was hit by a car in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.

Just after 9:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a driver in the 16900 block of Southeast Division Street.

Officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian, an elderly woman, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was taken to a Portland hospital to be treated.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is responding to investigate the crash.

Southeast Division Street between 168th and 170th avenues has been closed to all traffic.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.