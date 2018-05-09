Firefighters respond to two-alarm commercial fire in Tualatin

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm commercial fire in Tualatin Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to fire at Fulcrum Technologies, located in the 9500 block of Southwest Tualatin Road, at around 3:40 a.m.

TVF&R said when crews arrived to the scene they found flames showing from the first and second stories.

Firefighters began an aggressive interior attack and made sure there were no one inside the building, according to TVF&R.

TVF&R said the fire presented a challenge to firefighters due to the building being about 100 years old and having undergone multiple remodels. There were many void spaces inside of the structure, and the fire was difficult to reach.

#BREAKING: Firefighters battling a blaze at a Tualatin industrial complex on SW Tualatin Rd. Heavy smoke pouring out of the building’s 2nd story. pic.twitter.com/TCKqfYW3Fv — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) May 9, 2018

Just before 7:30 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control and crews are cleaning up the scene.

Fulcrum Technologies houses offices for about a dozen workers. The owner of the business, Brian Otis, told FOX 12 that he believes nobody was inside when the fire started.

"It's obviously not irreplaceable. It's primarily just computers and since no one was here when the fire started, that's what's important to us, the safety of our employees and the preservation of our data," said Otis.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The building sustained extensive damage. Buildings near the structure were not damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.