Police: Driver flees after crashing into Plaid Pantry, fire hydrant in SE Portland

Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a Plaid Pantry in southeast Portland and then took off.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 136th Avenue.

Police say the driver in a red Acura crashed into the Plaid Pantry, located at 13521 SE Powell Blvd, and then took off.

The driver then hit a fire hydrant near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Market Street, according to police. The hydrant was broken and will have to be repaired.

After hitting the hydrant, police say the driver fled on foot. Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the driver.

Crews towed the Acura from the scene and it has been impounded.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police.

