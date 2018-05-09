Fix It Forward: Home repair volunteers receive Be The Change Award

People in Molalla who could use a little helping hand with home repairs and upkeep are getting the assistance they need thanks to a new non-profit.

A couple who's lived in the community for 15 years decided they could put their construction contracting knowledge to use and formed Fix It Forward.

In just the group’s second year, Andy and Amora McBride and their small boar- ask and then answer the questions of who is in the greatest need and how many homes can we help?

Anyone who owns their home and can't tackle repairs because of financial or physical difficulty qualifies, but they tend to focus on single mothers, the older generation and veterans.

“They've done what they can already and anything we can do to help them out is an added bonus,” said Fix It Forward founder Andy McBride.

“One little thing can make such a huge difference in someone's life and I really enjoy seeing that, said board member Andrea Evilsizer.

Volunteers head to homes after they’ve met with the families months in advance to go over their needs and make a list of what can be done, along with supplies needed.

Then they do all the work on all of the homes chosen in one day.

Dustin Asher, 17, got the ball rolling for his home with a letter.

“My mom has been a single parent for about three to four years now. Things have been tough for her, taking care of two boys,” said Asher. “It’s a really good change for my mom. I know she's really happy with it. She was really surprised when she got the letter. So that just makes me happy.”

For the great work its doing, Fix It Forward received the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change Award.

Fix It Forward is always looking for volunteers, donations and nominations for those who need help.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit the Fix It Forward Oregon page on Facebook.

