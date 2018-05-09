Fix It Forward: Home repair volunteers receive Be The Change Award

Walking to the bus stop and taking public transit may seem like a small daily task for most, but it's a bigger deal when you're doing it while being treated for cancer. Thanks to Portland volunteers, local cancer patients are getting free rides to and from their appointments.More >
Walking to the bus stop and taking public transit may seem like a small daily task for most, but it's a bigger deal when you're doing it while being treated for cancer. Thanks to Portland volunteers, local cancer patients are getting free rides to and from their appointments.More >
The latest recipient of the FOX 12 – Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award offers seniors more than a good meal - she gives them a chance to be part of a community.More >
The latest recipient of the FOX 12 – Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award offers seniors more than a good meal - she gives them a chance to be part of a community.More >
With all of the chaos of shopping, decorating, packing and wrapping, it's easy to lose sight of what the holidays are truly about. But a local nonprofit called With Love puts things in perspective.More >
With all of the chaos of shopping, decorating, packing and wrapping, it's easy to lose sight of what the holidays are truly about. But a local nonprofit called With Love puts things in perspective.More >
A group of high schoolers in Beaverton are sharing the gift of music with elementary students who otherwise may not be able to afford it.More >
A group of high schoolers in Beaverton are sharing the gift of music with elementary students who otherwise may not be able to afford it.More >
The loss of a fallen hero from Oregon City left his mother to pick up the pieces and figure out how to make something so tragic into an act of real change.More >
The loss of a fallen hero from Oregon City left his mother to pick up the pieces and figure out how to make something so tragic into an act of real change.More >
It can be expensive to get kids ready to head back to school, and not every local family can afford to buy it all. That's where the non-profit My New Red Shoes comes in, helping homeless and low-income students look and feel great before they head to class.More >
It can be expensive to get kids ready to head back to school, and not every local family can afford to buy it all. That's where the non-profit My New Red Shoes comes in, helping homeless and low-income students look and feel great before they head to class.More >
A woman’s wedding day can easily be the most important day of her life. For that reason, a Portland woman is making it a little easier for brides to shop for their wedding dresses.More >
A woman’s wedding day can easily be the most important day of her life. For that reason, a Portland woman is making it a little easier for brides to shop for their wedding dresses.More >
Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.More >
Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
The Vancouver boy responsible for igniting the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge in September must pay more than $36 million in restitution.More >
The Vancouver boy responsible for igniting the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge in September must pay more than $36 million in restitution.More >
Police are investigating after a deaf woman who is 5 months pregnant claimed an airline passenger punched her and her service dog.More >
Police are investigating after a deaf woman who is 5 months pregnant claimed an airline passenger punched her and her service dog.More >
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released several official photographs taken on their wedding day.More >
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released several official photographs taken on their wedding day.More >
First, it was catastrophic lava. Then it was sulfur dioxide. Now Big Island residents have yet another danger to worry about.More >
First, it was catastrophic lava. Then it was sulfur dioxide. Now Big Island residents have yet another danger to worry about.More >
A 13-year-old girl in Hawaii was arrested for second-degree murder after her one-day-old infant was found dead in a trash can.More >
A 13-year-old girl in Hawaii was arrested for second-degree murder after her one-day-old infant was found dead in a trash can.More >
A University of Oregon student was found dead at a campground in northern California. Cal-Fire personnel and Shasta County sheriff’s office boating safety personnel responded to the Gooseneck Campground about a man not breathing around 8:45 p.m on Saturday. CPR was given to help the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.More >
A University of Oregon student was found dead at a campground in northern California. Cal-Fire personnel and Shasta County sheriff’s office boating safety personnel responded to the Gooseneck Campground about a man not breathing around 8:45 p.m on Saturday. CPR was given to help the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.More >
A California man won more than $6 million in lottery prizes within months.More >
A California man won more than $6 million in lottery prizes within months.More >
Vancouver police arrested a man who they say stole $6,000 worth of property from a Fred Meyer store.More >
Vancouver police arrested a man who they say stole $6,000 worth of property from a Fred Meyer store.More >
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon.More >
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >