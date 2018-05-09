On the Go with Joe at Game House Cafe

A new spot in Beaverton is now open to tabletop game players of all ages.

The Game House Cafe, located at 4725 Southwest Lombard Ave suite 106, boasts hundreds of board games and a large menu of food and drinks.

Robert and Jennifer Beatty decided to open the cafe for a social space when customers can have unplugged fun.

Learn more at GameHouseCafe.com.

