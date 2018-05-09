Deputies: Stolen golf cart suspect arrested in Cornelius; school lockouts lifted

Two schools were placed on lockout Wednesday morning as deputies searched for a wanted suspect in Cornelius.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies and a Beaverton Police K-9 were searching near the 1200 block of South Cherry Street for a wanted suspect related to a stolen golf cart investigation.

The sheriff's office said that the suspect, 25-year-old Omar Aparicio-Mendoza, ran from deputies when they tried to speak to him about the stolen golf cart case.

The golf cart was stolen on Sunday from a nursery on Northwest Susbauer Road. It was located in Cornelius on Monday.

The sheriff's office released a two booking photos of Aparicio-Mendoza, including the most recent one which shows he has a shaved head.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Aparicio-Mendoza was located and arrested by deputies on North Holladay Street and North 7th Court. No word on what charges he is facing.

Free Orchards and Echo Shaw Elementary Schools were placed on lockout as a precaution during the search, according to the sheriff's office.

