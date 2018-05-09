Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - May 9 - KPTV - FOX 12


Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - May 9

Dave Dahl & The Killer Grandaddies performing in Downtown Portland

To read Dave's full interview and learn more about Dave's different projects, you can log onto:  https://davedahl360.com/

For tickets to see Dave Dahl & The Killer Grandaddies, log onto:

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/dave-dahl-the-killer-jack-london-revue-tickets/8360915?REFERRAL_ID=twfb

If you want the Portland Beardsmen to deliver flowers to a special mom in your life, you can find more information here: http://www.portlandbeardsmen.com/events.html

