The Portland Beardsmen continue a Mother’s Day tradition this year called, “Beards N Roses.” This Friday, the group of bearded men and women will hand deliver flowers to moms around the Rose City.

If you want the Portland Beardsmen to deliver flowers to a special mom in your life, you can find more information here: http://www.portlandbeardsmen.com/events.html

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.