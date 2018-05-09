Dave Dahl & The Killer Grandaddies performing in Downtown Portland

Dave Dahl first rose to fame 13 years ago as the face of "Dave's Killer Bread." Since leaving the bread business a few years ago he's been staying busy with music, art and charity work, plus a new podcast called "Felony Inc." Dave sat down with More's Stephanie Kralevich to talk about the new in-depth story about him in the new issue of Portland Interview magazine and his concert with "The Killer Grandaddies" at Jack London Revue in Downtown Portland. The show starts at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, May 9th.
To read Dave's full interview and learn more about Dave's different projects, you can log onto: https://davedahl360.com/
For tickets to see Dave Dahl & The Killer Grandaddies, log onto:
https://www.ticketweb.com/event/dave-dahl-the-killer-jack-london-revue-tickets/8360915?REFERRAL_ID=twfb
