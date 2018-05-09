Campus security: Nine vehicles stolen from MHCC parking lots since January

Nine vehicles have been stolen from parking lots at Mount Hood Community College since January, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The latest theft happened just this past Monday when a vehicle was stolen from Parking Lot G around 8 a.m.

"Monday, I came to school, went into class about five to 10 minutes later. After I got to my class, my car got stolen. Guy was in and out in a matter of minutes," said Buckley Nutt.

Campus public safety caught a person of interest on camera and put out an alert to students, hoping someone recognizes the suspect who stole the mid-90s maroon Acura Integra with a silver hood.

Gresham police say they have been trying to keep on top of the recent vehicle thefts.

There was an attempted car theft one week ago. The vehicle owner told police she had found an unknown woman inside her pickup parked in a lot at Mt. Hood Community College. The owner talked to the woman and managed to take a picture of the suspect before she fled.

Then the next day, an officer spotted a stolen Honda near 190th and Yamhill. Police said the woman behind the wheel of that Honda matched the woman's description from the day before.

Officers were able to take 21-year-old Winter Cullum into custody.

Mt. Hood Community College is a commuter school with roughly a dozen parking lots and 2,600 parking spaces. It serves 32,000 students and they are often coming and going, so it may be hard to notice who belongs on campus and who doesn't.

"Easy target. You can walk around like on the footage, I would not have noticed that was not that guy's car just by how he acted. Got in it like he owned it. Took it like he owned it," said Nutt.

Nutt says his 20-plus year old car is nothing pretty, but it got him to and from school. For now, family members are driving him to and from school so he can take mid-terms.

Campus security is asking everyone to report suspicious activity, take photos if it's safe to do so, or get suspect descriptions. But they say don't confront the suspect.

